'Definitely go for other options' - Man Utd warned off Harry Kane transfer by Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United have been warned off signing Harry Kane by Nemanja Vidic, with the former defender urging the Red Devils to "go for other options".

United looking to sign a striker

Kane on Man Utd's shortlist

Vidic not convinced by the England international

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag will be looking to bring on board a new striker in the summer to solve United's scoring woes, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Kane all linked with a move to Old Trafford. United have already reportedly made initial enquiries for the England international, who has just a year left on his contract at Tottenham. However, United legend Vidic is not convinced that Kane would be a perfect fit, as the striker is set to turn 30 in July, and the former Serbian international believes that a younger forward would make more sense.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked by Rio Ferdinand in his YouTube show FIVE if United should pursue Kane, Vidic replied:"I will not buy the striker if I am not sure, 100 per cent. For how much money? How old is he? He is a top striker for the last 10 years and he will score the goals but definitely I will go for other options. Whatever other options, I will go for other options. There is a way to have a striker for many years. The club has to think for many years, have to find players who are 23, 24, they are going to stay there for seven years. Especially in the heart of the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been Erik ten Hag's first-choice centre-backs this season but both men could miss the rest of the season with injuries, which has forced Ten Hag to turn to Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof. While Shaw is a makeshift option, Maguire has been in awful form this campaign, and Vidic has urged the club to buy a young centre-back who could provide competition to Martinez and Varane.

The former United defender added: "I think you cannot say that fast, you have to do diligence, you have to understand what you need and this is a time now where the club has to think about it and definitely I think it is a defender the club should look at as well. Because I see we have injured defenders. So I definitely think we need someone who is actually young, to challenge those two."

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will make a trip to London to lock horns against Tottenham on Thursday in the Premier League.