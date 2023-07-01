Will he find Declan Rice's replacement? West Ham appoint Tim Steidten as technical director ahead of midfielder's Arsenal transfer

- Rice poised to join Arsenal
- Steidten comes in from Bayer Leverkusen
- Likely to oversee summer spend
WHAT HAPPENED? Steidten moves to the club from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, and the Hammers have hailed his approach to "data-led scouting". He will work alongside David Moyes and sporting director Mark Noble, and the first order of business is likely to be sourcing Rice's replacement as he nears a £105m ($133m) move to Arsenal, although the two clubs have yet to agree to the deal's payment structure.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham have yet to add to their squad this summer but are likely to do so once Rice leaves and they receive a large influx of cash. One player they have been linked with is Harvey Barnes at Leicester City, but he is a winger, and a defensive midfielder to replace the England international will be required. Steidten comes in having helped Leverkusen establish themselves as a fixture of the top six in the Bundesliga, and may be aiming to do the same in east London with the Europa Conference League winners.
WHAT THEY SAID?: Steidten said to the club's website: "There is already a fantastic team in place, but also so much ambition - from the board, the manager, his staff and the players - to continue succeeding, developing and growing. I cannot wait to play a key part in that."
WHAT NEXT? West Ham will likely formalise the sale of Rice soon, so they can begin strengthening in other areas.