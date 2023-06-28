Declan Rice is heading to Arsenal! Gunners finally strike deal with West Ham over blockbuster £105m transfer

Arsenal have finally agreed a £105 million ($132m) deal to sign midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal are finally closing in on a deal to sign Rice. Per multiple reports, the two clubs have reached an agreement over the fee, which is worth £105m in total, and they are now negotiating the structure of the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabrizio Romano reports that West Ham want to receive the entirety of the fee within 18 months, with the instalments now being discussed. Manchester City had been in talks to sign Rice, bidding £90m ($114m), but they have backed out of the running.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rice has long since agreed personal terms with Arsenal after Mikel Arteta identified the England international as his top target for this transfer window. The club are also in talks to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will hope to finally bring the Rice saga to an end as soon as possible before turning to other targets. Jurrien Timber and Romeo Lavia are among those to have been linked.