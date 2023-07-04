Decision time for Arda Guler! Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested in 'Turkish Messi' with Fenerbahce starlet set to reveal intentions soon

Barcelona and Real Madrid eye Fenerbahce's Arda Guler, dubbed the 'Turkish Messi,' as the young talent prepares to announce his plans.

Barcelona and Real Madrid interested

Guler's €17.5m release clause

Guler's His intentions to be revealed soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Guler, the highly talented youngster from Fenerbahce, has attracted the attention of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to reports. The clubs are closely monitoring the player, who has earned the nickname 'Turkish Messi' due to his exceptional skills on the field. Guler is expected to make an announcement regarding his future plans in the near future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Catalan club is eager to activate his €17.5m release clause and sign up the 18-year-old to the first team. Head coach, Xavi, is said to be a big admirer of the youngster. Real Madrid and AC Milan are also chasing the youngster.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Turkish prodigy had a breakout season with Fenerbache in 2022-23 scoring 4 goals in the league. He put in a man of the match performance in the 2023 Turkish Cup Final. He has already made his Turkey senior side debut and starred for the U21 side recently in international friendlies.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Twitter/Fenerbahce

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GULER? The youngster will return to Istanbul and inform Fenerbache of his decision in the coming days.