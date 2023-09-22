Matthijs De Ligt is not happy with Thomas Tuchel! Dutchman furious over playing time under new manager

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is growing frustrated with life under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

De Ligt frustrated at game-time

Unused substitute versus Man United

Storms out of Allianz Arena

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands defender is becoming 'increasingly annoyed' with his lack of game-time at the Bundesliga club, after starting all four of their opening games of the 2023/24 league campaign on the bench, according to BILD.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest developments arrived following the recent 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday, with De Ligt 'steaming out' of the Allianz Arena after remaining as an unused substitute on the evening.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has since commented on the situation involving the disgruntled star, where he said: “As a centre-back, you don't get many opportunities to be subbed on. Matthijs 100% deserves to play. He's in good shape. Of course his playing time so far is not enough for him personally, but he's a team player”.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE LIGT? After not featuring against Erik ten Hag's side, De Ligt will be hoping Tuchel's comments on his lack of game-time will be followed up with an opportunity against Vfl Bochum Saturday afternoon.