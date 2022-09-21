De Ligt sticks the knife into Juventus with 'step up' Bayern claim

Matthijs de Ligt has claimed that he made a "step up" in the summer by swapping Juventus for Bayern Munich.

De Ligt joined Bayern in €80m deal

Juventus have made terrible start to 2022-23

Dutchman still finding feet at Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? De Ligt has spoken about his summer move to Allianz Arena while on international duty with the Netherlands, claiming that his new club has "everything" required to succeed and greater "ambition" to conquer the Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me it is a step up in terms of team," De Ligt told NOS. "Juventus is a very good team. I just think that Bayern has everything in terms of selection and ambition to win the Champions League. I had the feeling that it was just a little less at Juve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not the first time that De Ligt has voiced disappointment about his spell in Turin. Back in July, he admitted to feeling like he "went backwards" at Juventus, just a few days after Leonardo Bonucci scolded him for other "disrespectful" comments about the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: De Ligt's Bayern career has got off to a mixed start. The Dutchman has only started half of his side's Bundesliga games and was also left out of their recent Champions League victory over Barcelona. However, Juventus have been faring much worse, with Max Allegri teetering on the brink of being sacked.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

FC Bayern

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DE LIGT? De Ligt will be looking to strengthen his chances of partnering Virgil van Dijk at the World Cup when the Netherlands take on Poland and Belgium in the UEFA Nations League this week.