De Jong would sign 'six-year' extension to stay with Barcelona if offered

Frenkie de Jong says he would pen a six-year extension with Barcelona if the club proposed, stressing that he is loving his time at Camp Nou.

The midfielder arrived from Ajax in 2019 and has gone on to become an established fixture with the Blaugrana over the past three seasons, albeit without the silverware dominance hoped for upon his arrival.

But the Netherlands international is unbothered by the lack of trophies to date and, amid reported interest from Bayern Munich, says that he wants to make his stay in La Liga a long-term one.

What has been said?

“I love being at Barcelona," the Dutchman told ZiggoSport when asked about his future.

"I’d probably sign a six-year contract extension if they’d propose me, yes.

"Something happening with FC Bayern? No, no. I am so happy at Barcelona and I would love to play here for as long as possible."

De Jong's Barca career to date

Since moving from Amsterdam to the Catalan outfit, De Jong has been one of Barca's most consistent performers, even as the team as a whole has struggled to hit the heights of the past decade-and-a-half.

Last season, he won his only piece of silverware at the club to date, with the 2020-21 Copa del Rey, and this year, has helped step into the creative void left behind by Lionel Messi's shock exit at the end of last summer.

With Barca's progression to the quarter-finals of the Europa League now secure - and Xavi's men arguably hitting their stride at the right moment - De Jong will have his eye on a spot of European silverware to cap off his campaign at Camp Nou.

