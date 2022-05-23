De Gea sends 'just go' transfer warning to Manchester United team-mates who don’t want to stay

David de Gea believes Manchester United can build towards a brighter future under incoming manager Erik ten Hag and has advised anybody not buying into that to “just go”.

Another summer of change is on the cards for the Red Devils on the back of the club’s worst Premier League finish.

Comings and goings aplenty are expected, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata heading towards free agency, and De Gea has warned those not prepared to give 100 per cent that they should be heading for the exits as well.

What has De Gea said on how Man Utd rebuild?

He told MUTV: “It's the same feeling. The level we have shown in the last three or four months isn't enough to win a Premier League match, we were sloppy, we lost some easy balls around our box, it's impossible to win the games.

“I just want to be positive, to forget about this season. The new manager was in the stands, so that's a good signal. I hope things will get better for next season - that's the past already. We all know it's been a bad season, for everyone.

“The people who don't want to stay, just go, and the people who really want to stay at the club, who want to fight for the club, let's have a good rest in the summer, prepare ourselves in the mind and in the body and be ready to fight again next season.”

Erik ten Hag in the building to watch Manchester United play Crystal Palace 🔟 pic.twitter.com/WaCMEOoiEu — GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022

What made this Man Utd’s worst Premier League season?

The Red Devils, having struggled for consistency, stumbled over the line in 2021-22 with a 1-0 defeat away at Crystal Palace.

They hung on to sixth spot and qualification for the Europa League, but were a long way back from the Champions League places.

Article continues below

A side that started the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and finished with interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the helm ended the campaign 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham.

They collected just 58 points in total from 38 games, their worst return of the Premier League era, with only 16 wins alongside 12 defeats, and finished with a goal difference of zero.

Further reading