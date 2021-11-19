De Bruyne to miss three games for Man City after catching Covid-19 while away with Belgium

Manchester City are set to be without Kevin De Bruyne for their next three games after revealing that the Belgian midfielder has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 30-year-old playmaker has been away on World Cup qualifying duty with his country, helping Roberto Martinez’s side to book their place at next year’s showpiece in Qatar.

He is, however, about to take in another enforced break at club level, with Pep Guardiola also waiting to discover whether Jack Grealish and Phil Foden will be ready to face Everton on Sunday following their exploits with England.

What has been said?

Asked for a fitness update ahead of a meeting with Toffees at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola has said: “Jack is getting better, Phil Foden came back with a problem on his leg and unfortunately Kevin got positive for Covid in Belgium.”

The City boss added on De Bruyne: “We found out two days ago, he is here.

“Forget about fitness and momentum, he is positive now he has to recover.

“We have to be careful, people are dying from Covid, he is vaccinated so hopefully he will be okay. There is no concern about rhythm it's about the human being.”

Which games will De Bruyne miss?

The two-time PFA Player of the Year must now self isolate and post a negative coronavirus test before rejoining the fold at City.

As a result, he will play no part in a home date with Everton or a heavyweight Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Another tough test for City lies in store after that, with West Ham due in Manchester to complete a hat-trick of home games on November 28.

De Bruyne will be bitterly disappointed at having to sit out more important fixtures as an ankle complaint has already forced him to miss four games for City this season.

