De Bruyne open to filling Kompany's boots at Man City

One Belgium international has departed the Etihad Stadium, but another could be set to inherit captaincy duties for the 2019-20 campaign

Kevin De Bruyne would “gladly accept” the opportunity to fill Vincent Kompany’s boots at and become the club’s new captain.

The armband is up for grabs at the Etihad Stadium following the departure of an iconic figure.

Kompany, after 11 years of loyal service, departed at the end of his contract and returned to Anderlecht as player-manager.

He enjoyed considerable success during his time in , with a memorable final campaign seeing him lift three trophies as City completed an historic domestic treble.

The Premier League, and winners are now looking for someone to step up and become their next talismanic leader, with Pep Guardiola revealing that a decision will be made by his squad.

The City boss has said: “They will choose the captain when we are all together.

“After they are all back, they are going to make a meeting and decide who is going to be captain.”

There are several candidates to skipper the City side, with David Silva considered to be among the favourites.

De Bruyne, though, says that he would welcome the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of a fellow countryman and pick up a baton put down by Kompany.

The talented midfielder said: “If the team wants me to be captain I will gladly accept it.

“But, I think everyone needs to talk about it as a team and as a club. It will be spoken about when everyone comes back.

“I think we need to do that together because it's really important job not only on the pitch but off it.”

De Bruyne endured an injury-hit 2018-19 campaign, but has already figured in City’s pre-season plans alongside a number of highly-rated youngsters.

The Blues have brought the likes of Phil Foden into their first-team squad of late, with Tommy Doyle and Taylor Harwood-Bellis among those now knocking on the door.

De Bruyne said of the academy hopefuls after seeing senior debuts handed out in a 4-1 Premier League Asia Trophy win over West Ham: “If you play for one of the best clubs players in the world, to be a youth player and get through you have to be exceptional.

Article continues below

“I started in , the level is not the same as it is here, it's maybe easier to get more chances.

“If you want to play for us you know what the level is and if you perform on the pitch you will get the chance.

“I think they did really well and I'm happy to see that. A great moment for many of them to start for the first time for a club like us.”