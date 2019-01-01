De Bruyne and De Jong would be 'dream' combination - Redknapp

The Belgium international was involved in all three of City’s goals at the Emirates, scoring twice and setting up Raheem Sterling

Kevin de Bruyne has “a crystal ball” in his socks as his two goals helped Manchester City to beat Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates , according to Jamie Redknapp.

The former midfielder believes that De Bruyne, alongside midfielder Frenkie de Jong, has a unique skill for reading the game, in evidence as City romped to a comfortable win at the home of the crisis-stricken Gunners.

The international was involved in all three of City’s goals in North London, setting up Raheem Sterling for the champions’ second goal as well as bagging two of his own.

Writing in the Mail, former England midfielder Redknapp said: “There are two midfielders who stand out to me in world football right now and they are ’s Kevin De Bruyne and Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.

“These two are different class. Their brains are so in tune with modern football.

“The intelligence of their runs, the timing of their tackles, the way they read the game and know what is about to happen as if they have a crystal ball tucked in their socks.

“They are smoothness personified. They love to have the ball and never give it away. Now imagine them together. Wow. That balance would be a dream for any manager.

“De Bruyne is the better goalscorer of the two and he has to be seen as the ultimate midfielder, the best in the Premier League. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is blessed to have him and he knows it, too.”

The champions put to the sword early at the Emirates, De Bruyne scoring twice and setting up a goal for Sterling as the hosts lost for the fifth time in the league this season.

De Bruyne opened the scoring for the champions inside three minutes, smashing a side-footed shot into the top corner to put Arsenal on the ropes.

And the Belgian was the provider for City’s second, squaring the ball from the left flank to provide Sterling with a simple tap-in to double the visitors’ lead.

The third goal came in the 40th minute when De Bruyne finished neatly into the bottom corner to plunge Arsenal deeper into crisis.