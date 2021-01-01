Davies & Kabak told they have ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ as Kuyt reacts to shock Liverpool deals

The former Reds frontman can appreciate why defensive additions have been made, but admits such deals would not normally be done at Anfield

Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak have been handed a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” at Liverpool, says Dirk Kuyt, with two defensive additions told they would not have been snapped up in any other window.

Liverpool completed the signings of Davies and Kabak on transfer deadline day from Preston and Schalke, respectively, to ease a defensive crisis at Anfield.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has seen the centre of his defence decimated by injuries this season and has now ensured he has enough cover for the remainder of the campaign.

What has been said?

“A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” former Reds forward Kuyt told Sky Sports of the new boys at Liverpool.

“We all know that normally Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t sign this type of player but, because of the injuries, this kind of player can have a chance.

“I think this is perfect for Liverpool to have two defenders coming in and I’m sure they are ready to show what they can bring to the team. Normally you don’t see these kind of signings at Liverpool, but it’s a great opportunity.”

Kuyt added on Kabak, who has been linked with the Reds in the past: “It was a bit of a surprise for me that they let him go to Liverpool, but for the lad it is a great opportunity.

“I think he is a good signing because he is still very young but he has played a lot of games so far and I’m really looking forward to seeing him play for Liverpool.”

The bigger picture

The Premier League champions have already been playing for much of the season without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who both suffered serious knee injuries.

Joel Matip was the only other recognised senior centre-half on Liverpool's books, but he has endured constant injury struggles and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Fabinho, who has been filling in at centre-back, is currently nursing a knock, while captain Jordan Henderson has also had to drop back from midfield. Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have been the rookie options for Klopp.

But, with Davies and Kazak drafted in during the transfer window, Klopp can now call on a pair of centre-halves who have a solid level of first-team experience behind them.

