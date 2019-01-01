David Luiz is like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, says Arsenal legend Petit

A Gunners icon also likened the centre-back to The Hulk and his alter ego Bruce Banner

defender David Luiz has been compared to the protagonist of Robert Louis Stevenson's 1886 novella Jekyll and Hyde, with former club icon Emmanuel Petit insisting that it is impossible to tell what the Brazilian is liable to do next.

The centre-back was signed shortly before the transfer window slammed shut as the Gunners scrambled to bolster their back-line with some much-needed experience, an area widely regarded to be the weakest link in the north London side's armor.

Experience is something Luiz has in abundance, but any long-term spectator of the 32-year-old will be aware of his reputation as being erratic at times, and Petit made some interesting comparisons to warn Arsenal fans of individual mistakes throughout the season.

“David Luiz is like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, like The Hulk and Bruce Banner,” he told Paddy Power. “He can do great things in terms of leadership and aggression, spirit and mentality.

“We all know his warrior qualities, but we also know that he be off his game for many reasons, and that he takes many risks when it comes to positioning and possession.

“You don't know what to expect of him at any given time. He was brought in during the closing stages of the transfer window so he’s a good bargain, but the reality is that if he plays 40 games in a season, he’ll make many individual mistakes.”

Unai Emery's start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign has been decent, winning two and losing away to – a game in which the Spaniard's tactics were questioned by many.

Petit was no different in calling out the former PSG coach, but also looked to the future of his old club, insisting that exciting new signing Nicolas Pepe is likely to become a star in his new surroundings.

“I thought [Pepe] was the best Arsenal player on the pitch [against Liverpool],” Petit said. “He was the only one who looked like he was a danger to the Liverpool defence. Every time he got the ball in space, he was a real threat.

“He also made a good impression against the previous week, so I was surprised that Unai Emery didn’t start him alongside Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. I didn’t really understand Emery’s tactics – the philosophy or the approach – at Anfield.

“[Pepe] looks skinny and fragile but he’s very toned and very fast – and of course superb with the ball at his feet. He speaks the same football language as Lacazette and Aubameyang in terms of movement and passing.

“It’s just a bit frustrating that Arsenal haven’t played slightly more offensively so far. It was only in the last 20 minutes of the Liverpool match that Emery made the decision to put three up front – and we saw straight away that the face of the team changed.

“I hope the manager will have the guts to do what Jurgen Klopp does with his front three – Emery needs to do the same with Arsenal.”