David Bright fired as Botswana coach after failure to qualify for Afcon 2019

The 62-year-old's fourth stint with the Zebras has ended after they managed just a point in five 2019 Afcon qualifying games

The Botswana Football Association (Bfa) has fired coach David Bright following his failure to qualify the national team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bright returned for a fourth spell as Botswana coach in July 2017 but struggled to steer the team to their second ever Afcon finals.

Back-to-back defeats to Mauritania and other losses to Burkina Faso and Angola as well as a home draw against the Stallions condemned Botswana to the foot of Group I and thus out of contention for 2019.

"We have done a thorough assessment of the team's performance. The introspection hinged on so many aspects," Bfa secretary general Mfolo Mfolo was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"The coach had a target of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals, it was one of the deliverables. He was also expected to raise the profile of the team, by improving our (Fifa) rankings by 15 places.

Article continues below

“The opportunity was there to qualify (for the Nations Cup). We are now ranked 145, so it was only right that we part amicably with the coach.”

Mfolo said an interim coach would take charge of their final Afcon qualifier against Angola at home next month while a substantive gaffer would be appointed by June.

Former Bafana Bafana coaches Shakes Mashaba and Steve Komphela are already rumoured as touted successors of Bright.