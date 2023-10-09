David Beckham's homecoming? Man Utd legend to be offered ambassadorial role at Old Trafford - if Qatari bidders complete takeover from the Glazers

David Beckham is tipped to make a sensational return to Manchester United in an ambassador role if Sheikh Jassim buys the club from the Glazers.

WHAT HAPPENED? talkSPORT has reported that Beckham will be offered an ambassadorial post at Old Trafford if Sheikh Jassim, the Qatari banker vying with Sir Jim Ratcliffe to buy Man Utd, is successful in his takeover bid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is suddenly a fresh spotlight on the former England captain's Man Utd career following the launch of Beckham on Netflix. Beckham spent 11 years in the first-team from 1992 to 2003, while his relationship with Qatar dates back to 2013 when he signed a short-term contract with QSI-owned Paris Saint-Germain. The 48-year-old was also a guest at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday night and had an ambassadorial role at the 2022 World Cup in the Gulf state.

WHAT NEXT FOR BECKHAM & MAN UTD? Having just launched his Netflix limited series, Beckham remains busy as a co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami. As for Manchester United, the takeover process continues with no firm outcome, almost a year since the Glazer family first announced their plan to consider 'strategic alternatives' for the club they have controversially owned since 2005.