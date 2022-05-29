David Alaba chair celebration: Why Real Madrid star marks victories by waving seat around

The Austrian defender has made hoisting a chair into the air a trademark celebration this season

Among the wild celebrations by Real Madrid players after their Champions League final victory, David Alaba's was the one that stood out most.

The Austrian defender was seen waving a chair around Stade de France after his team's 1-0 victory against Liverpool to secure the European trophy.

The chair celebration has become a bit of a signature celebration of Alaba's recently, as it was not the first time he waved a seat around in jubilation.

What is the David Alaba chair celebration?

The celebration is quite simple.

The 29-year-old will grab a chair, hoist it into the air and wave it around in front of the team's supporters.

He did so again after the victory in France when team-mate Eder Militao brought one out for him.

The pair then held it up and waved it around in front of the supporters.

Why does David Alaba celebrate with a chair?

Alaba's chair celebration was initially a spur of the moment one.

It began in the wake of Madrid's comeback victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-22 Champions League round of 16.

The Spanish giants fought back from a goal down to book their place in the quarter-finals and Alaba grabbed a chair and held it up as his team celebrated their win.

Asked about the celebration, he said: "It’s good to try new celebrations every now and then. And the chair was there at just the right moment. I didn’t think about it, it was just the emotion of it all."

The chair made another appearance after Madrid won La Liga, too.

The Santiago Bernabeu team finished top of the table ahead of Barcelona and yet again Alaba was spotted hoisting a chair into the sky as part of the celebration.

Alaba, who joined the capital club on a free transfer from Bayern Munich last summer, featured in 46 games in all competitions as Madrid finished the 2021-22 season with a double of trophies.