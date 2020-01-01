Dates for La Liga season return and finish revealed by Leganes coach Aguirre

The Mexican head coach claims to have had the information passed on through official channels, though no announcement has yet been made

manager Javier Aguirre has revealed plans to resume the season on June 20 and finish on July 26.

While no official statement has been made by the league, the Mexican boss claimed the information had been communicated to him by La Liga authorities.

Spanish football authorities have been working with the government to try and find a way to get matches back underway in order to finish the campaign.

More teams

"We already have a start date for the league,” Aguirre told Marca Claro MVS.

“On June 20, we will start La Liga and in five weeks we will be officially finished, on July 26.

“It will be played on Saturday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, over 11 dates.

“La Liga has just informed me officially and I am very happy about this, because we already have training scheduled.

“We start tomorrow. Luckily we have passed the tests.”

Spanish clubs have this week been returning to their training bases in order to undergo medical testing, in order for players to be allowed to return to training.

Players will initially move on to individual training in order to regain fitness, before group sessions can begin again at a later date – providing all goes to plan.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has already confirmed plans to introduce five substitutions for each side per game in order to help ease the physical strain on players who haven’t been able to properly train for so long.

Aguirre has welcomed this decision, which is currently pending approval from the Independent Football Association Board (IFAB), the international body which governs the rules of the game.

"The federation has just authorized five changes per game,” Aguirre confirmed.

“It seems to me like the most sensible thing because how can you demand 90 minutes from the players when they have been stuck at home, between four walls for 80 days?

“To avoid injuries, get them in shape.”

Article continues below

If these plans are confirmed, La Liga would be the latest division to formalise its return from coronavirus lockdown.

While and the Eredivisie have seen their seasons cancelled, the and the Turkish Super Lig have both revealed their plans to return to action in the near future.

The Bundesliga is set to kick off again on May 16th, with the Super Lig following in June.