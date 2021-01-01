Danjuma: Bournemouth star considering Nigeria switch from the Netherlands

The 24-year-old has expressed his displeasure with the Dutch side failing to recall him to the national team and could renounce his allegiance

Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma has revealed he would need to think about his international future with the Netherlands and possibly switch to Nigeria.

The forward was born in Lagos to a Dutch father and Nigerian mother and has represented the Dutch U21 side and featured twice for the senior team.

The 24-year-old is, however, still eligible to represent the West African giants, given the new Fifa rule that players can change nations if they have played no more than three competitive games before turning 21.

Danjuma revealed he could consider the option if he is continued to be snubbed for a recall to the Dutch senior side.

“I’ve heard some bits about Nigeria but I can’t say too much about it though. My mum is Nigerian and my father lived 23 years in Nigeria as well,” Danjuma said, as per Bournemouth Echo.

“The culture is still within the family, so it does not disregard for the Nigerian side. It’s a choice I will think about but I need some time, obviously.

“I think they are interested but obviously I play for the Dutch national team already, I scored for the national team already, so I’ve made that decision.

“With the choice, I would like to represent Holland as well but then again I’m not being called up at the moment. So on the back of that, maybe I need to make some decisions.

“I’ve played for Holland at senior level. One cap in the Nations League and one against Belgium but that wasn’t an official match. They have changed the rules so, if you have one cap, you can still change.

“It isn’t a decision I can make just in a split second. I need to think about it.”

Danjuma has been in fine form for Bournemouth this season, scoring 14 times in 32 games, including his brace against Coventry City.

The winger hopes to help the Cherries, who are fifth on the Championship table, return to the Premier League at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

“To be fair the club is the most important thing for me at the moment,” he continued.

“I just want to make sure the club gets back into the Premier League and whatever happens with the national team that’s secondary to me, to be honest.”

Danjuma will hope to help Bournemouth extend their winning streak to six games when they take on Millwall in their next league game on April 21.