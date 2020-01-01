Dalot sounds warning to £50m Wan-Bissaka as Man Utd right-back faces fight for place

The Red Devils invested heavily on a promising defender in the summer of 2019, but one snapped up 12 months earlier has his eyes on a regular role

Diogo Dalot has sounded a warning to team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the Portuguese setting his sights on a right-back berth occupied by the £50 million ($66m) signing.

The Red Devils moved to further bolster their defensive options during the summer transfer window of 2019.

They had done likewise 12 months earlier, with Jose Mourinho snapping up fellow countryman Dalot from .

Just 29 appearances have been taken in by the 20-year-old across 18 months in which he has faced fitness issues and fierce competition for places.

That has been the case once again in the current campaign, but Dalot is back to full fitness and opened his goal account for United in a 6-0 fourth round win over Tranmere.

He is now looking to earn a regular role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, with Wan-Bissaka’s spot under threat.

Dalot told United Review of his ambition: “Man United is always a tough place to play and the competition will always be there.

“And I’m making sure that Aaron will have competition as well and I will have competition when I might get my chance to play.

“That’s what keeps you strong at this level. Now it’s about keeping on working hard and hoping to get my opportunities and then grab them.

“I will keep fighting for the team and I want to keep pushing hard because I know I can play a lot of games here.

“Like I said in pre-season, I want to make a statement and fight for my position, and I want to show everyone that I can be a good right-back here.”

Dalot may get another opportunity to catch the eye when United return to Premier League action on Saturday against a side that includes a number of Portuguese performers in its ranks.

“I know almost everyone!” Dalot said of the men from Molineux.

“I know two or three of them better because I grew up with them playing in the national team and the older ones are players I always looked towards since I first got into the youth national team.

“I speak most of the time with [Ruben] Vinagre and [Pedro] Neto, they are the ones who are closer to my age. And of course, I grew up with [Ruben] Neves at Porto... I keep in touch with everyone.

"They all impress me. I grew up watching them and for me it’s very good that English football fans get to know them as well, to see they have value.

“For me, it’s a proud thing because it means more Portuguese players are in the Premier League – for our country it’s something to be proud of.”