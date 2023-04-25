D.C. United defender Mohanad Jeahze suspended after arrest for alleged assault

Mohanad Jeahze has been suspended by D.C. United following his arrest in Sweden "on allegations of assault".

The Iraqi international had travelled to Sweden after taking leave from the club to continue his recovery from a quadriceps injury. On Saturday, Jeahze was arrested on two counts of alleged assault - as per the Washington Post.

The report adds that Jeahze has not yet been charged but will remain in custody until May 8 while an investigation continues.

D.C. United have released a statement confirming Jeahze's suspension, which reads: "D.C. United were notified that defender Mohanad Jeahze was arrested Saturday on allegations of assault while in Sweden during an approved leave from the club.

"Jeahze has been suspended pending an investigation by Major League Soccer and Swedish authorities. D.C. United will remain in close contact with Major League Soccer, the MLS Players Association, and Swedish authorities during the investigation. No further comment will be made by the club or League at this time."

Jeahze was signed from Swedish top-flight club Hammarby IF on a three-year deal by D.C. United on December 7, 2022, and has made six appearances for the club.

Despite being born in Sweden he has chosen to play for Iraq as his family hails from the city of Samawah, around 280 km from Baghdad.

D.C. United are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with 11 points after nine games.