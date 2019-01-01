Czech Republic vs England: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Gareth Southgate's side have been in flying form in Group A and they can advance to the tournament with a win

England will book their place at Euro 2020 if they overcome Czech Republic in Prague on Friday as the Three Lions' qualification campaign approaches a conclusion.

Gareth Southgate's side have a 100 per cent record in Group A after four games and a win over the second-placed Czechs will see them move six points clear at the top of the table.

The hosts, meanwhile, come into the match just three points behind the group leaders, but they are worriedly looking over their shoulders at Kosovo, who are hot on their heels in the race for qualification.

Despite suffering a heavy defeat to England when the sides met at Wembley in March, Jaroslav Silhavy will have full confidence in his side to peform at home.

Game Czech Republic vs England Date Friday, October 11 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game is not being shown live on TV but it can be streamed live online using ESPN+ or TUDNxtra.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+ / TUDNxtra

In the UK, the match will be shown on ITV and it can be streamed live online via the ITV player.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV ITV player

Squads & Team News

Position Czech Republic squad Goalkeepers Vaclik, Pavlenka, Kolar Defenders Kaderabek, Brabec, Celustka, Boril, Coufal, Kudela, Simic Midfielders Darid, Krejci, Jankto, Soucek, Husbauer, Kopic, Zmrhal, Masopust, Kral, Kalvach Forwards Krmencik, Schick

Czech Republic will be without Trabzonspor defender Filip Novak, as well as Kasimpasa's David Pavelka and Slavia Prague's David Hovorka, who have all been ruled out through injury. Experienced defender Marek Suchy is another absentee.

Head coach Silhavy will look to his captain Vladimir Darida and the likes of striker Patrik Schick to lead his side to glory.

Potential Czech Republic XI: Vaclik; Brabec, Celustka, Boril, Coufal; Darida, Soucek, Kral, Jankto, Masopust; Schick.

Position England squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Pope, Henderson Defenders Trippier, Rose, Keane, Maguire, Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Gomez, Mings, Tomori Midfielders Rice, Barkley, Henderson, Winks, Mount Forwards Kane, Sterling, Sancho, Rashford, Abraham, Wilson

In-form winger James Maddison withdrew from the squad with an illness, meaning he will have to wait for his Three Lions debut.

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph and goalkeeper Tom Heaton have also been forced to withdraw with injuries, while Manchester United star Jesse Lingard's difficulties at club level have seen him excluded.

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori could potentially make his debut, as could Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings.

Potential England XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Keane, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson, Mount; Sancho, Sterling, Kane.

Match Preview

England will join the likes of France and Spain as one of the first teams to ensure their place in next year's European Championship if they manage to beat Czech Republic and the signs are positive.

Southgate's side have been in free-scoring form during this campaign, registering an average of 4.75 goals a match thus far, with their only real wobble coming in last month's 5-3 win over Kosovo.

The front three of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho have been particularly impressive, scoring 14 of their 19 goals, with pundits suggesting that they are among the most potent trios in the world.

Interestingly, however, Sterling - who bagged a hat-trick against the Czechs last time out - is of the belief that they have not yet reached the level of other world-class trios.

“I think that there are a lot of great front threes in the world,” said Sterling ahead of the game against the Czechs.



"They’re all players that are still getting better, still learning, but at the same time are producing as well, so it’s an exciting front three, but you know, we’ve got to do it in big games, big tournaments.

“That’s when we’ll be judged if we’re a great front three or not.”

The bar has been set high by Southgate and the Three Lions boss will no doubt be expecting his players to deliver qualification early so that he can get a head start on laying the foundations ahead of the tournament.