'The cycle was over' - Sergio Ramos aims dig at PSG after making emotional Sevilla return

Sergio Ramos has aimed a slight dig at Paris Saint Germain following his return to his former club Sevilla.

Ramos makes Sevilla return

Aims slight dig at PSG

Wants to win titles back in Spain

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has aimed a dig at his previous employer Paris Saint-Germain, following his return to his former club Sevilla, where his professional career began two decades ago.

Ramos arrived at the Sevilla academy aged seven, before slowly rising through the ranks and making his reserve team debut at the age of 16. Now in the twilight of his career, aged 37, the veteran centre-back returns to his former club as a free agent for the 2023-24 season. Ramos says he could have stayed at PSG but opted to head home.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've always moved for emotions and sensations. When they gave me the opportunity to choose a project is because I really believe in it. It's the first time I've appeared since I left Paris, where I had the opportunity to continue but I thought the cycle was over," he told the official Sevilla website.

"It wasn't a matter of money or a contract, but a question of philosophy, mentality, feeling. At Sevilla we come together in these values.

"I had the opportunity to return home, do it as a leader with the hope of lifting a title. I wake up every day for this goal, I believe we can do it. We know it is very difficult, but the first thing we can do is believe in it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender signed for PSG back in 2021 after failing to agree terms on a new deal with Real Madrid, where he went on to secure the Ligue 1 title in consecutive years before leaving the club to pursue a new challenge.

WHAT NEXT FOR SERGIO RAMOS? As stated by the player, his aim is to win a title at the Liga club across the 2023-24 season. However, he will have his work cut out as Sevilla currently sit rock-bottom of the table with zero points from their first three games.