CSKA Moscow manager Goncharenko allays Ejuke injury fears ahead of Rotor Volgograd clash

The Nigeria international will be available for selection when the Red and Blue take on Alyaksandr Khatskevich’s men at Volgograd Arena

manager Viktor Goncharenko has revealed Chidera Ejuke is "fine" to feature against Rotor Volgograd in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The 22-year-old forward played for 75 minutes for the Red and Blue in their draw against Croatian club on Thursday.

The international was one of the standout performers in the encounter before he was replaced by Arnor Sigurdsson after suffering an injury.

More teams

Goncharenko has, however, explained the forward is in contention for their clash against Alyaksandr Khatskevich’s men at Volgograd Arena.

"With Ejuke, everything is fine - he will be ready for the next game. We are working with Chidera," Goncharenko told Russian media.

"But it's hard to work when you play every three days. Somewhere the technique fails, somewhere the rush, somewhere the goalkeeper plays successfully".

Ejuke teamed up with the VEB arena outfit in the summer from Heerenveen after signing a four-year deal and has been turning heads with his performances.

The Super Eagles forward has found the back of the net twice in seven league appearances since his arrival at the club amid other dazzling displays.

Ejuke’s performances have so far helped CSKA to their current second spot in the Russian Premier League after securing eight wins and one draw in 12 games.

The form of the winger recently caught the attention of the Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr, who handed him his debut against this month.

Ejuke is part of the Super Eagles squad to take on Sierra Leone in an qualifying game in November.