Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew ends five-game goal drought with winner against Brighton

The Ghanaian forward scored a crucial goal which pushed the Eagles closer to safety

Jordan Ayew scored for the first time in over a month after Crystal Palace recorded a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The 28-year-old last scored in a 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal on January 11.

After much huffing and puffing against the Seagulls, Ayew broke the deadlock, burying a low shot into the bottom right corner of the net after receiving a pass from Christian Benteke.

    It takes his Premier League goal tally for the season to seven, equalling his record set in 2015-16 and 2017-18.

    Palace have now recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time since early December and have moved above Southampton into 12th place, temporarily, with 36 points, 11 clear of the drop zone.

    They host Watford next in a week's time.

