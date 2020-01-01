Crystal Palace forward Zaha makes Premier League Team of the Week

The Ivory Coast international has been rewarded for his blistering performance for the Eagles against the Baggies

forward Wilfried Zaha has been named in Premier League Team of the Week.

The international delivered an impressive performance against West Bromwich Albion to help his side secure a 5-1 victory on Sunday.

The 28-year-old scored twice to inspire Palace to their fifth victory of the season which saw them move to 11th spot on the league table.

The forward has been rewarded for his eye-catching display in the encounter, having been included among the best performing players in the English top-flight in the week under review.

legend and anchor of the programme Alan Shearer also picked Zaha’s teammate Christian Benteke in the star-studded team, which also included Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Also in the list is goalkeeper Nick Pope, ’s Fabinho, ’s Bruno Fernandes, ’s Kevin De Bruyne and ’s Reece James.

Zaha has been a consistent performer for Crystal Palace over the years, helping them to maintain their Premier League status.

The forward has featured in more than 195 appearances across all competitions for Palace, scoring 42 goals, amid other dazzling displays.

In the current campaign, the winger has bagged seven goals and provided two assists in only nine Premier League games.

His consistent form has caught the attention of Palace’s English top-flight rivals but the Eagles have managed to tie down their influential forward.

Zaha will hope to continue his blistering performances for Roy Hodgson’s men when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on December 13.