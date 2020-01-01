Crystal Palace boss Hodgson provides Kouyate injury update

The Palace boss has confirmed the injury suffered by the Senegal international against the Magpies ‘wasn’t too serious’

manager Roy Hodgson has provided an injury update on Cheikhou Kouyate after failing to complete the 1-0 victory against in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The versatile player was replaced by Jairo Riedewald moments before the end of the game after suffering a knock to his ankles.

Hodgson confirmed from Kouyate the injury was not serious and he could be available for selection in their next league game against & Hove Albion on February 29.

“He took a nasty knock on the ankle towards the end of the game, but I asked him about it and he led me to believe that it wasn’t too serious," Hodgson said, per Football London.

The 30-year-old international has made 26 appearances across all competitions in this campaign.

Palace are now 13th in the Premier League table with 33 points from 27 games, following the victory against the Magpies.