Cristiano Ronaldo has picked up the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for February after scoring eight goals in four games for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo awarded Player of the Month

Scored eight times in four matches

Also provided two assists in that time

WHAT HAPPENED? Having not scored or assisted throughout January, the Portuguese superstar finally found his feet at his new club, recording two assists alongside his eight strikes. Ronaldo's efforts have helped cement Al-Nassr's place at the top of the table, and his performances were rewarded with the individual monthly prize, previously handed to Al-Hilal's Salem Al-Dawsari.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was on blistering in form throughout February. Not only did the 38-year-old get off the mark for Al-Nassr against Al Fateh on 3 February, but he celebrated scoring his 500th career goal in his side's 0-4 win at Al Wehda six days later, where he netted all four. The Portugal international then provided his first two assists for his new club in a 2-1 victory over Al-Taawoun on February 17 - the first of which was a beauty - before rounding off the month with a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 0-3 win away to Damac last Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese superstar will next be in action for Al-Nassr when they host Al-Batin in the league on Friday.