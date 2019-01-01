Does Cristiano Ronaldo have tattoos? Juventus star's position on body ink explained

Goal takes a look at whether the Portugal star has inked up and other footballers who are fans of body art

Ever since he inherited 's No.7 jersey from David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo has replicated the Englishman's status as a global superstar.

Just as Beckham did with Adidas, Ronaldo became the face of Nike and plenty of other brands besides and his appearance - including haircut, fashion sense etc. - has been central to the CR7 brand.

But what about tattoos? Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo have any tattoos?

Cristiano Ronaldo does not have any tattoos and does not appear to be interested in getting any. In that regard, he differs from rival players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Antoine Griezmann.

Why does Cristiano Ronaldo not have any tattoos?

Cristiano Ronaldo does not have any tattoos because he regularly donates blood and bone marrow.

While having or getting a tattoo does not strictly prohibit one from donating blood or bone marrow, restrictions are advised and observed by blood donation facilitators.

Are you donating blood and plasma regularly? Guess who could be next to you next time you donate!☝🏼☝🏼 BE THE 1.

Save a life! Sign up to donate now at https://t.co/l70xoGKjO3 pic.twitter.com/COLcWn7JDN — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 31, 2018

The Red Cross, for example, advises that individuals wait 12 months before giving blood if they have just had a tattoo applied in a state where tattoo studios are not regulated.

Blood donation organisations in the United Kingdom generally advise potential donors to wait at least four months after getting a tattoo or piercing before giving blood.

The former star often uses his social media platforms, such as Instagram and Twitter, to promote the cause of donating blood.

In particular, Ronaldo has championed 'BE THE 1' organisation, which encourages people to make a pledge to donate blood and plasma.

Celebration time…Join me and give a gift for life! Sign up to donate blood and plasma at https://t.co/4kjqXfhE25 pic.twitter.com/yIWgzp5PZG — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 30, 2017

Which footballers have tattoos?

While Ronaldo has thus far eschewed getting a tattoo, it remains a popular form of expression among many high-profile footballers.

Ronaldo's long-time nemesis Messi has a number of tattoos all over his body, on his legs, arm and body, which are dedicated to his loved ones. The forward also has tattoos of religious iconography and one representing his passion - a football.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham was something of a tattoo trailblazer for English footballers in the 1990s, inspiring future generations to follow his lead.

Since getting a massive angel tattoo on his back, Beckham has covered his body in ink, with art featuring on his arms, hands, legs and neck.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is another football superstar who is known for his love of tattoos, with some names of the people who are important to him and a massive lion on his back.

Interestingly, during his time playing for , the Swedish striker unveiled a removable tattoo of 50 names to raise awareness of world hunger.

PSG star Neymar is another who is fond of inking his body. Indeed, nowadays, there is no shortage of footballers with tattoos.

Former defender Daniel Agger was such a fan of the practice that he became a qualified tattoo artist and opened a studio.

Real Madrid hero Sergio Ramos, midfielder Radja Nainggolan and goalkeeper Ederson are among the many examples to be found across the sport.

