Someone get Cristiano Ronaldo a map! CR7 makes embarrassing 'South Africa' gaffe at Al-Nassr press conference

Cristiano Ronaldo made a comical mistake as he tried to express appreciation for Saudi Arabia at his unveiling with Al-Nassr on Tuesday.

Said he had offers around the world

Claimed he came to Al-Nassr for more than money

Seemed to say "South Africa" instead of Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? As can be seen in the below clip around the 45-second mark, Ronaldo said "for me it's not the end of my career to come to South Africa." In fairness to him, however, he had correctly said Saudi Arabia earlier in the news conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's decision to go to a relatively unknown league after leaving Manchester United has been criticised by some people as a money-motivated move as he winds down his career, but he denied that is the case.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr play next against Al-Ta'ee on Thursday, though as of Tuesday afternoon it has yet to be announced when Ronaldo will make his first appearance.