Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr team-mates ahead of AFC Champions League clash which legendary forward is being rested for

- Ronaldo rested for Champions League clash
- Wished team good luck in Qatar
- Captain set to return this weekend
WHAT HAPPENED? Head coach Luis Castro confirmed that Ronaldo would sit out of the match as a precautionary measure, with the legendary forward clocking up a lot of minutes recently. Although he won't feature against the Qatari side, the 38 year old posted on Instagram before the contest, wishing his team good luck.Instagram | cristiano
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision to rest Ronaldo was partly influenced by Al-Nassr's flying start to the Champions League group stages. They have won all three of their group games so far and will confirm their progression to the next round with a victory in Qatar on Tuesday.
WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be back in the side on Saturday when Al-Nassr travel to Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.