Cristiano Ronaldo Jr mimics father's 'siuuu' celebration after scoring for Man Utd in youth tournament

Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr recreating his father's iconic celebration has emerged as the 11-year-old scored for Manchester United's Under-12s in their recent tournament victory over CEF Girones-Sabat.

Cristiano Jr also played for the Juventus youth team while his father played at the Italian club, but then began training with the Red Devils in September of 2021, shortly after his father's remarkable homecoming transfer to Man Utd, but didn’t make his debut till February 2022.

Nonetheless, Cristiano Jr was selected to represent Man Utd in the MIC Cup only two months after making his debut. Kai Rooney and Shola Shoretire’s younger brother Tunde were also amongst the youngsters who travelled to Spain.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr mimics his fathers ‘Siuuu’ celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr hit the siuu after scoring for Manchester United 🤩



What is the MIC tournament?

The Mediterranean International Cup, otherwise known as the MIC Cup, is an annual youth tournament held in Costa Brava, Spain, during the Easter holidays.

The tournament brings together some of football's most talented academies, and has hosted numerous world-class players before they became world-renowned football stars, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Marcelo, Philippe Coutinho and countless others.

