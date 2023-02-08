Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez takes kids on Saudi desert trip & shows off stunning diamond ring

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has posted pictures of a trip to the Saudi Arabian desert with their children via social media.

WHAT HAPPENED? The supermodel seems to have already settled into her new life in Riyadh. Rodriguez, along with Ronaldo and their children, took a day out to the desert and walked on the dunes in the Middle Eastern sun. She posted several pictures of the trip on Instagram, one of which included Ronaldo, with the caption "A wonderful day". In the last image, she is seen wearing a glittering diamond ring on her index finger and a luxury diamond bracelet on her wrist.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodriguez is known for her love of jewellery and is reported to have a collection worth £3.4m, including bracelets, necklaces and rings. She was spotted wearing a different diamond ring when she attended Ronaldo's unveiling at Al Nassr's home stadium Mrsool Park in Riyadh in January.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will be back in action against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.