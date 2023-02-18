Cristiano Ronaldo's 'huge f*ck up' contributed to split with longtime agent Jorge Mendes

- Relationship broke down just before Man Utd exit
- Controversial interview contributed to split
- Mendes was not happy with attacker
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo ditched his agent ahead of his January move to Al-Nassr and a report in L'Equipe says the relationship between the pair started to deteriorate because Mendes could not find a new club for him after he left Old Trafford. Ronaldo and Mendes parted ways in the wake of the infamous interview in which the 38-year-old criticised Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: A source told the French outlet that Mendes saw the interview as a "huge f*ck up" that marked a key turning point in the relationship and another said that the split with Ronaldo felt like "a divorce" for the agent.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo wanted out of United last summer but Mendes was unable to find a suitable club for him, with the Portugal star pushing for a move to Bayern Munich or Chelsea. After he ditched Mendes as his agent, Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr are in action again on February 25 when they take on Damac in the Saudi top-flight.