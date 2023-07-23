Cristiano Ronaldo 'excited' to face PSG & Inter Milan with Al-Nassr as he reveals ambitious goals for 2023-24 season

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his ambitious goals for the 2023-24 season with Al-Nassr as they prepare to face PSG and Inter Milan in Japan.

Ronaldo reveals excitement to face PSG & Inter Milan

Ronaldo believes Saudi Pro League will become a top 5 league

Al-Nassr embarks on Japan pre-season tour

WHAT HAPPENED: Since joining Al-Nassr earlier in January following a period of limited playing time at Manchester United, Ronaldo has consistently talked up the potential of the Saudi Pro League, envisioning it as one of the top five competitions in the world within the next five years. Al-Nassr opened their pre-season campaign with two heavy defeats against Celta Vigo and Benfica, but Ronaldo is still in a confident mood ahead of their tour of Japan, where they will come up against Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are so happy to be here, Al-Nassr's first time in Japan," Ronaldo told reporters. "We have two good games to play, and we are excited. Japanese people are very passionate about football and we're here to give a good show."

He added on his ambitious targets for the new season: "We hope to win all the trophies. We know it's going to be difficult but I think we have a good team, a new coach, new players, and we're looking forward to doing an amazing season. Of course, I hope to win a few trophies this year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's arrival in the Middle East has paved the way for more big names to head to Saudi Arabia, including the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and his new Al-Nassr team-mate Marcelo Brozovic. The pre-season tour against European powerhouses PSG and Inter Milan presents a valuable opportunity for Al-Nassr to showcase its progress and competitiveness against top-level opposition.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Al Nassr Twitter

GOAL

WHAT NEXT: Ronaldo's goals and determination to win trophies will be key motivating factors for Al-Nassr as they aim to make an impact in the Saudi Pro League and beyond during the 2023-24 season.