Cristiano Ronaldo 'committed a crime' amid '99 lashes' controversy but Iranian artist Fatemeh Hamami explains why her family didn't file any police charges

Iranian artist Fatemeh Hamami was angered by false reports that Cristiano Ronaldo had been sentenced to receive 99 lashes for hugging her.

It had been claimed that the Portuguese forward was convicted of adultery in Iran when he embraced the disabled artist after receiving two portraits of himself from her.

The pair met up in Tehran ahead of Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League match against Persepolis.

However, the Iranian embassy in Madrid denied the reports and Hamami has explained why her family did not file any police charges against Ronaldo.

Article continues below

"Fake news makes me very sad and angry. I was very happy to see Cristiano and give him the paintings," she said to Ole.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is an extremely professional and ethical character who always gets involved in great charity matters, and he embraced me with love and affection.

"Unemployed lawyers made accusations against him without my or my family's permission. In Iran he has committed a crime for hugging me, while we have never had any complaints... I am very grateful to Ronaldo for his love and love towards me. I hope the best happens to him in life and football."

Asked if Ronaldo was aware that he was committing a crime by embracing her, Hamami said: "No one told him anything about the laws of Iran and he didn't know it either, but Ronaldo's hug was for his love and brotherhood, and he had no bad intentions. My family and I have no complaints about this issue, we just want to deny these accusations against Cristiano."

Hamami, who is 85 percent paralysed, also opened up on fulfilling a life "dream" when presenting the paintings to the Portugal international.

"It was a dream," she said. "I spent several years drawing portraits of him and I couldn't believe that dream had come true and seeing Cristiano in our country, Iran, and giving him the paintings as a gift.

"I dreamed for a long time about meeting him. When Al-Nassr played Persepolis in Tehran, I travelled with my family from my hometown to meet Cristiano at the hotel where his team was staying.

"He was very valuable to me. He made me very happy. And he gave me his shirt! I'm going to leave it as a souvenir... It's very important and valuable to me."