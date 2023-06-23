Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's lavish $18m car collection - From Bugattis to McLaren Senna and more

The richest footballer on the planet owns a fleet of luxury cars....

Being the richest footballer in the world, it is quite natural that Cristiano Ronaldo owns a fleet of luxury cars, an integral part of his lavish lifestyle.

The Portugal star is arguably the best paid player in the world following his move to Al Nassr and his net worth is around $500 million (football contracts, endorsement deals and business investments)

Ronaldo is a proud owner of more than 20 luxurious cars, so let's find out which cars the superstar drives.

Getty Images

Bugatti Chiron, Bugtatti Veyron & Bugatti Centodieci | $13.12 Million

Three of the most expensive cars in Ronaldo’s garage are undoubtedly the Bugatti trio - Bugatti Centodieci, Bugatti Chiron and Bugatti Veyron. The Bugatti Centodieci is the most expensive one which cost Ronaldo $9.9m followed by the Chiron which is priced at $2.15m and then Veyron which is valued at $1.7m.

McLaren Senna | $1 Million

Ronaldo also owns this million-dollar car named after legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna.

Rolls-Royce Phantom & Rolls-Royce Cullinan | $1.3 Million

One of the classiest cars in the world, Ronaldo owns two Rolls-Royce cars, A Rolls-Royce Phantom worth $400,000 and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth $900,000.

Ferrari trio | $995,000

Even though Ronaldo lost the bidding war against his rival Lionel Messi for the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, the Portuguese owns three other Ferrari models whose combined net worth is close to million dollars. He owns a Ferrari 599 GTO ($385,000), a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano ($310,000) and a Ferrari F430 ($300,000).

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 | $318,000

One of the most expensive cars in Ronaldo's garage is the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 which is priced at $318,000.

Bentley duo | $531,601

Ronaldo owns two Bentley cars namely Bentley Continental GT worth $220,000. In 2021, he bought a Bentley Flying Spur for $313,601.

Aston Martin DB9 | $200,000

This British beauty finds her place in Cristiano Ronaldo's garage which he bought for $200,000.

Maserati GranCabrio | $140,000

The Portuguese bought this car in 2011 while he was playing for Real Madrid in Spain.

BMW M6 | $109,400

Ronaldo owns just one BMW M6 model which is worth 109,400.

Mercedes | $249,400

Being a connoisseur of cars, it is quite natural that Ronaldo owns a Mercedes car. In fact, he owns three of them. A Mercedes G-Class ($130,900), Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI ($70,650) and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sports Coupe worth $47,850.

Porsche trio | $337,400

The 37-year-old star is an owner of three Porsche cars, a Porsche Cayenne which costs approximately $77,500, a Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet which is worth $129,900 and a Porsche Cayenne Turbo which costs around $130,000.

Getty Images

Audi duo | $172,300

Audi has been a long-time partner of Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid and thus as a part of the deal, Ronaldo owns two Audi cars Audi Q7 and Audi RS6 which are priced at approximately $55,800 and $116,500 respectively.

