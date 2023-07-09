Cristiano Ronaldo & partner Georgina Rodriguez go parasailing and take to the sea on a jet ski as Al-Nassr superstar enjoys downtime on summer holidays

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo and his family enjoyed their summer downtime with parasailing and jet skis.

Ronaldo vacations at sea

Girlfriend Georgina posts photos

Al-Nassr star is due back to training soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez posted six photos on her personal Instagram of their vacations. The pair were seen enjoying their time on a jet ski as well as a photo of the two in the air enjoying their parasailing.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Rodriguez captioned her Instagram post "Los amantes de la playa ♥️" which directly translates to 'beach lovers'.

THE GOSSIP: The Portuguese star was reported to have hoped for an exit from Al Nassr towards the end of last season, however, those reports have slowly died down after the Saudi club has gone through an overhaul during the transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Al-Nassr star will soon be on his way back to Saudi Arabia as the club will soon begin their pre-season training before their first game against Spain's Celta Vigo on July 18.