Cristiano Ronaldo is fuming! Al-Nassr star denied three penalties in first half of Champions League clash against Shabab Al-Ahli as he tells officials to 'wake up!'

Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch fuming after seeing three separate penalty shouts fall on deaf ears for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo in Champions League action with Al-Nassr

Saw three penalty shouts waved away

Aired his frustration at half-time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League side took on Shabab Al-Ahli in an AFC Champions League play-off on Tuesday - and Ronaldo was not a happy man by half-time. He saw three separate penalty shouts turned down before the break, being brought down in the area twice before seeing his volley blocked by the hand of an Al-Ahli defender. Ronaldo remonstrated with the officials at length and could be heard shouting: "wake up!".

SSC

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo endured a similarly frustrating night in Al-Nassr's last match, struggling to find his groove as his team fell to a shock Saudi Pro League defeat to Al-Taawoun. That result made in two defeats in two to start the season, with Luis Castro's side also losing to Al-Ettifaq in their opening game - which their talisman missed through injury.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will look to put first-half frustration behind him and lead his side to victory in the Champions League.