'Creating magic' - Christian Pulisic reacts to Lionel Messi's dream debut for Inter Miami

Christian Pulisic shared his views on Lionel Messi's dream debut for Inter Miami as he lauded the Argentine star.

Pulisic reacts to Messi's dream debut

Messi doesn't surprise him anymore

World Cup winner helped Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi made a dream debut for Inter Miami on Friday by scoring a 94th-minute world-class free-kick that helped his side beat Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup.

While Messi garnered a lot of appreciation across the world, former Chelsea player Pulisic suggested that the Argentina international's on-field brilliance and ability to 'create magic' does not surprise him anymore.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Bleacher Report, Pulisic said, "It’s one of those moments where you say, of course it had to happen that way. It’s not really something that surprises you anymore. It is what he has shown us in the past, for the last decade, even more. What he has accomplished, what he continues to do. Everything he has achieved, finally winning the World Cup and then coming in like that, with all the stars watching him play, and him coming in and scoring like that, it really doesn’t surprise me anymore.

"It's still special nonetheless just watching him, just creating magic on the field always. So it is pretty cool to have him here in this country and I know a lot of people are excited about that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several celebrities where in attendance to witness Messi's debut in the USA which included American media personality Kim Kardashian, NBA great LeBron James and Messi's former Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero.

IN TWO PHOTOS

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? The 36-year-old will be next seen in action on Wednesday when Miami play Atlanta United in their second Leagues Cup fixture.