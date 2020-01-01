Covid-19: When will Iwobi’s Everton resume training?

Despite the pandemic, Premier League teams are keen on completing the 2019-20 season, which is a boost for the Toffees’ European ambitions

could continue their push for a place in Europe next season as the Premier League clubs are keen on completing the 2019-20 season which has been halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Following the lead of , , and , the English top-flight was postponed as a course of action to contain the spread of the infection.



On March 19, however, a decision to extend the suspension period was confirmed by the Football Association, before the competition was placed on hold indefinitely on April 3.

Premier League fate still undecided

Although no decisions were taken during a shareholders meeting held on Friday as it concerns ‘Project Restart’, it appears that the EPL will be concluded against all odds.

“At a meeting of Premier League Shareholders today, clubs discussed possible steps towards planning to resume the 2019/20 season, when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” a statement from the FA read.

“It was reiterated that the thoughts of all are with those directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the Premier League’s priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community.

“The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers.

"The League welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.

"No decisions were taken at today’s Shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding "Project Restart".



When will resume training?

Despite uncertainties surrounding the return of the EPL, Carlo Ancelotti’s men got a huge boost as they were allowed to return to their training bases, although with strict social distancing guidelines being followed.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Premier League has dispersed a suggested timetable to clubs that would see them back in full training on May 18.

The Merseyside derby between and Everton at Goodison Park was part of the high-profile games affected by the league’s interruption.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the Goodison Park giants failed to win any of their last three matches and were sitting 12th in the league, eight points shy of fifth-placed .

How has Iwobi fared at Goodison Park?

The 23-year-old Iwobi joined the Merseysiders for a fee of £40 million ($49m), having made 148 appearances for his boyhood club .



Nonetheless, the wideman has failed to find his best form so far at Goodison Park, with three goals in 22 appearances across all competitions to show for his performances.

With his return to full fitness after recovering from a hamstring injury, he would be a major boost for his Italian boss who is optimistic of helping the team to a place when the league resumes.