Covid-19: When will Ighalo’s Manchester United resume training?

The Red Devils were in scintillating form before the English top-flight was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen the Premier League put on hold since mid-March, but it doesn't take away what has been a Jekyll and Hyde season for .

That was largely due to the club not strengthening in depth after a couple of big summer departures which included Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez (loan) and Ander Herrera.

Injuries to key players like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay during the season pushed the club further to the edge and mounted immense pressure on coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and former international Odion Ighalo, however, proved to be inspired signings and they have since rekindled the kind of blazing form that the Red Devils picked up when Solkajer was the interim manager.

Indeed, the 13-time Premier League champions were on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in nine of them.

Hopes of the Red Devils finishing the season

In the last couple of weeks, the Belgian Jupiler League, Dutch Eredivisie and French have all had to end their campaigns prematurely owing to the uncertainty around the safety of returning to the pitch, as well as government restrictions on sporting activities beyond the August 3 date mandated by Uefa for European leagues to end their seasons.

The Premier League is not willing to take that route of cancellation and wants to complete the remaining 92 games that will ensure the mammoth £1 billion TV rights deal to be shared among the 20 teams is intact.

"The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019-20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the government’s support." read a statement after a shareholders meeting on Friday.

Why finishing the season is important for Manchester United

The Red Devils' strong form since late January has seen them close the gap to within three points of the top four, in fifth place. At some stage, it seemed a distant objective, but since it is much closer than earlier in the season, United are very much in line to return to the for the 2020-21 season which is worth almost £50 million.

Though Man United might still make it into Europe's premier football competition if rivals are excluded for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, the Citizens are appealing the decision and if they do win the legal battle, that's a chance gone for the Red Devils.

Hence making the top four is the safest and surest bet.

When will training commence for Manchester United?

The Premier League is hoping for a June 8 restart for fixtures while training is targeted to begin on May 18.

According to the Daily Mail, United are hoping to start training on May 14 and have instructed players abroad to arrive on May 4 so they can self-isolate for two weeks.

The squad will be required to maintain strict social distancing measures as a standard safety precaution and will reportedly have to drive to the Carrington training ground individually, work in small groups and shower at home.

Odion Ighalo's form at Manchester United

Any chance of Manchester United finishing the season strongly will be incomplete without Ighalo who has been brilliant since arriving on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January.

He has scored four goals in eight competitive outings and though none of that has been in the league, he has come close on occasion, with his presence on the pitch, particularly his hold up play, gaining crucial points.

Should United finish the season, it remains to be seen as if Ighalo will return to or sign a permanent deal with his boyhood club.

It is reported that Shanghai Shenhua are offering him an improved contract worth £400,000 a week - a figure more than any United player earns, just to keep him in the Far East.