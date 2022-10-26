'We went out asleep!' - Courtois blasts Real Madrid team-mates for 'lack of intensity' after Leipzig defeat

Thibaut Courtois criticised his teammates' performance as Real Madrid fell to a 3-1 defeat against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Two early goals saw Leipzig punish Real, who were sloppy from the first whistle, deservedly finding themselves 2-0 down after just 18 minutes on Tuesday night. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was unimpressed with his side's display over the course of the 90 minutes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking post-match to Movistar, the Belgian pulled no punches in his assessment: "It is what sometimes happens to us. We went out asleep, without intensity and you pay for it. The coach warned us and it still happened.

''As a goalkeeper, you are noticing that we are not in the game. In many duels, we did not win. That happens in both goals, due to lack of intensity. We have to wake up.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos upped the tempo somewhat after the break but couldn't find a way to penetrate Leipzig's well-organised defence, before conceding late on to Timo Werner for 3-1. Rodrygo saved face with a late penalty, but it was a result that reflected the defending champions' performance.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos must make amends in La Liga action against Girona on Sunday, before finishing their Champions League group campaign strongly against Celtic next week. Having lost in Leipzig, top spot in Group F is not yet secured.