Courtney Brosnan is looking to stretch her run of fantastic form for Ireland even further as the Girls in Green take on the United States.

Brosnan born in US but represents Ireland

Has kept clean sheets in last seven international appearances

Looking to stop USWNT for two games in a row

WHAT HAPPENED? Ireland's women's team have reached their first World Cup ever, and no-one deserves more credit than goalkeeper Brosnan. The Everton shot-stopper has been the catalyst for a phenomenal run of form for the Girls in Green - they haven't conceded a goal for over 650 minutes of football. The New Jersey-born 'keeper will be looking to continue the streak against the country of her birth on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID? “There's no denying that the US are a special team, with world-class attackers and yeah, for me, it would be really brilliant to keep another clean sheet,” Brosnan told the Irish Examiner. “I've always been upfront about that. I just try to do the best I can for the team and fulfil the role that we need from me.

"I’ve always really believed in myself and had the confidence that I was capable of putting in these performances and playing for this team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ireland have been imperious at the back, it all could look so different. In their crucial World Cup qualifier against Scotland, Brosnan saved a penalty from Caroline Weir, before Amber Barrett won the tie for Ireland. Brosnan will need to display this kind of form again against the USWNT who have only been kept scoreless by one team in their last 22 games (Spain in October).

WHAT NEXT FOR IRELAND WOMEN? Their friendly on Saturday kicks off a double header against the USWNT as they play them again on April 12. For Ireland, it is invaluable experience against the current world champions ahead of their World Cup debut this summer.