Could Alejandro Garnacho still ditch Lionel Messi & Argentina in favour of Spain? Man Utd winger discusses international allegiance

Alejandro Garnacho remains eligible for Spain, but the Manchester United winger says he will not be turning his back on Argentina.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old forward has been named in Lionel Scaloni’s latest Albiceleste squad for upcoming friendlies against Australia and Indonesia. He was left out of 2022 World Cup plans, as Lionel Messi inspired global glory in Qatar, and saw an ankle injury prevent him from linking up with Argentina – the homeland of his mother – in March. As he is yet to make three appearances for the South American nation, Madrid native Garnacho could still commit to the country of his birth, but he is adamant that no allegiance switch will be made.

WHAT THEY SAID: Garnacho has told TyC Sports: “I don't need to play three games. I'm here and if I don't make my debut on the tour, it doesn't matter. I know I want to be with Argentina and it's going to happen. I want to make a career with the Argentine national team, if the coach trusts me I can keep coming. I want to be one more and take part in the Copa America, the qualifiers and the World Cup. I know that a lot of people in Argentina love me, appreciate me. I've already made the decision to play for Argentina, and I'm going to return that love on the pitch.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho had been hoping to figure for Argentina at the recent U20 World Cup, but was prevented from forming part of those plans by his domestic employers at Old Trafford. He said of that big call from Premier League giants United: “I talked a lot to the coach (Erik ten Hag) and asked him to please let me go, but he said it was impossible. Still, I followed it on TV as if I was there.”

WHAT NEXT? Garnacho enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with United in 2022-23 – a season that saw him figure alongside Cristiano Ronaldo through to November – with five goals and as many assists recorded across 34 appearances in all competitions.