Costa Rica vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The2022 World Cup 's 'Group of Death' has not disappointed as Costa Rica and Germany find themselves bottom of Group E ahead of their final group clash at the Al-Bayt Stadium on Thursday. Spain and Japan currently hold a slight advantage in the group.

Costa Rica bounced back from a 7-0 mauling at the hands of La Roja with a 1-0 win over Japan, against whom the Germans had faced a shock 2-1 defeat in their opener before leaving it late to snatch a point from Spain in a 1-1 draw.

It's a must-win game for Hansi Flick's men with Germany needing a favour from Spain, while Luis Fernando Suarez will also hope for Japan to lose in case Costa Rica pick up only a point on Thursday.

Game: Costa Rica vs Germany Date: December 1, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 2) Venue: Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV4 is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV4 ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 HD, MTV SD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Costa Rica squad & team news

A change at the back is inevitable as Francisco Calvo is suspended following a second yellow card of the tournament against Japan, with Juan Pablo Vargas expected to step up to the task.

Should Gerson Torres and Anthony Contreras fail to deliver, Sunderland teenager Jewison Bennette would be next in line to be handed a role. 21-year-old Daniel Chacon is also likely to be called off the bench again.

Costa Rica possible XI: Navas; Fuller, Duarte, Vargas, Watson, Oviedo; Torres, Borges, Tejeda, Campbell; Contreras

Position Players Goalkeepers Navas, Alvarado, Sequeira Defenders Oviedo, Duarte, Waston, Matarrita, Fuller, Vargas, Martinez Midfielders Borges, Ruiz, Tejeda, Bennette, Chacon, Salas, Wilson, Aguilera, Lopez, Hernandez, Zamora Forwards Campbell, Venegas, Contreras

Germany squad and team news

Leroy Sane's return from a knee injury as a substitute against Spain indicates the Bayern Munich man can start against Costa Rica, which could result in Ilkay Gundogan being dropped into a deeper role in place of Leon Goretzka.

Flick will have to choose between Niclas Fullkrug and Thomas Muller to lead the line of attack, while Lukas Klostermann or Nico Schlotterbeck could be seen starting ahead of Thilo Kehrer on the right side of defence.

Germany possible XI: Neuer; Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Musiala, Sane; Fullkrug