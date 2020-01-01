Coronavirus: Uganda finally moves to suspend football activities for 32 days

The country is the fourth to suspend activities after Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania in the east of Africa

The Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) has announced the suspension of all footballing activities in the country as a measure to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The move by Fufa follows orders from the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni who, in his address to the nation, stated public gatherings were banned henceforth.

The federation has hinted football may resume in the country on April 19 which means 32 days from the date when the ban was effected.

More teams

“As you are aware, President of the Republic of Uganda General [Yoweri] Museveni has this evening [on Wednesday] addressed the nation and relayed to all citizens guidelines to be observed during a 32-day period in the fight against the deadly virus [Covid-19],” Fufa said in a statement on their official portal.

“All Fufa authorised competitions will remain suspended, suffice to say the Uganda Premier League [UPL], the Fufa Big League [FBL], the Fufa Juniors League [FJL], the Fufa Regional League [FRL], the Fourth Division League, the Fifth Division League, the Fufa Women's Super League [FWSL], the Fufa Women's Elite League (FWEL), the Fufa Uganda Cup, the Fufa Women's Cup, the Futsal and Beach Soccer Leagues and all Fufa authorised competitions.”

The federation further announced activities at their offices in Mengo will be limited as they observe guidelines given by the Ministry of Health.

“The Fufa Secretariat henceforth [will] be closed to the public but Fufa Staff will be available by telephone and email. Receipt of correspondence in hard copy form will be limited,” the statement added.

Article continues below

“Fufa strongly recommends to the football family to strictly observe the measures, guidelines, and Standards Operation Procedures issued by the government of Uganda and the Ministry of Health to be healthy beyond this pandemic.

“Fufa wishes to urge its stakeholders to join the fight against this pandemic by observing the hygiene practices and Standards Operation Procedures [SoPs] issued by the Ministry of Health.”

The East African country announced the measures even though no case of the Covid-19 has been confirmed yet. Neighbours Rwanda, and have already confirmed their first cases though the numbers vary.