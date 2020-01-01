Coronavirus: 'South Africans will all come out winners' - Banyana Banyana's Mgcoyi

The striker is hopeful the pandemic will soon be over following the grounding of sporting activities across the world

Andisiwe Mgcoyi has backed the people of to survive the global coronavirus pandemic through obeying government guidelines.

Her message comes as 1,580 people have contracted the virus and killed nine in her home country since the first reported cases on March 4.

The South Africa international plays for Apolonia in Albania, where she has scored 17 goals in eight matches this term before the outbreak halted activities in the country, taking 20 lives from 361 cases.

More teams

And the 31-year-old ex-Cape Town Roses and Ladies star assures that she is safe in the European nation.

“I play my football in Albania. I wanted to share I am well and safe, and doing my best to stay alive. I need to ask you to do the same,” Mgcoyi told Cosafa.com.

Article continues below

“Listen, respect and most of all, take responsibility by heeding to the President’s request and we will all come out winners. Let us turn a negative into positives.”

Mgcoyi has previously played for FC Saarbrucken in and Nove Zamky in Slovakia and also helped Banyana Banyana win 2016 Cosafa Women's Cup title.

She is the second South African player currently on the books of the Albanian top-flight outfit after compatriot and defender Zanele Nhlapo.