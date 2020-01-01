Coronavirus: KPL might be played behind closed doors after first case reported in Kenya

The top-tier administrator reveals matches might be played without fans after a Covid-19 incident in the country

Kenyan Premier League ( ) CEO Jack Oguda states the top tier matches might be played behind closed doors if need be to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, the Government announced one confirmed Covid-19 case and suspended all public gatherings including sporting activities for the next 30-days.

Oguda has revealed the KPL has engaged the experts before deciding the league matches.

"We will have to wait for the experts to advise us on the issue before taking a step," Oguda told Goal on Friday.

"Playing matches behind closed doors is also a solution to ensure the virus does not spread. However, we do not want to act in a haste, we are waiting for the Government, who are the experts in this issue, to advise us."

A couple of days ago the Football Kenya Federation (Fkf) wrote to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) requesting postponement of the Afcon qualifier between the Harambee Stars and Comoros following the Government's directive to suspend all international engagements.

While only one Covid-19 case has been reported in Kenya, countries like , , , and have also had isolated cases.

The Harambee Stars squad of local-based players have already moved to camp ahead of the qualifier with foreign-based players set to join in the coming week.

Kenya are second in Group G of the qualifiers after picking up two draws against (away in Cairo) and Togo in Nairobi, while Comoros are top on four points after beating Togo in Lome and drawing with .