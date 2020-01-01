Coronavirus: Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah sends message to affected victims in Ghana

Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah has shown his support for the people of affected by the coronavirus.

The pandemic has affected more than half a million people globally.

Ghana has recorded 136 cases and four deaths, the second highest in the West African subregion behind Burkina Faso.

Asamoah's base of has been the most hit in Europe with more than 80,000 cases and 9,000 deaths.

The 31-year-old had recently narrated the ordeal in Italy, calling it "worrying and "scary".

All my support and love to the people affected by the Covid-19, especially in Ghana. Please follow the rules and take all precautions to avoid the spread. 🙏🏿🇬🇭 #KeepStrong #StaySafe #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/MNKC9jgdQU — Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) March 27, 2020

"All my support and love to the people affected by the Covid-19, especially in Ghana," Asamoah posted on Twitter.

"Please follow the rules and take all precautions to avoid the spread."

Asamoah had been the main left wing-back for Inter under Antonio Conte for the early part of the season until he suffered a knee injury in October which has limited him to just an 18 minute cameo since then.

He has since lost his place to January recruit Ashley Young.