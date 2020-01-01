Coronavirus: I-League matches suspended from March 15

The Indian FA has suspended all I-League matches from March 15 onwards until further notice. The ISL final will be played behind closed doors...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to suspend all 2019-20 matches from Match 15 onwards in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian FA has also decided to suspend the 2nd Division league matches, Youth League, Baby League and all national competition with immediate effect.

The (ISL) final, though, will take place behind closed doors on March 14 as was announced earlier.

A statement from the AIFF read, "Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and directives from several State Governments, all footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF stay suspended till March 31, 2020.

"All Football Federation understands and prioritises the importance of human health and life, an area which AIFF will never compromise upon. The AIFF will take a stock of the situation in the last week of March, and take a decision abiding by directives from relevant authorities at that juncture.

"All Hero I-League matches have been suspended from March 15, 2020, onwards. Furthermore, all Hero 2nd division, Hero Youth Leagues Golden Baby Leagues as well as National Competitions also stay suspended with immediate effect.

"As announced earlier, the Hero Indian Super League final will be played behind closed doors."